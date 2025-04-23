Detroit Tigers Have Arrived As Legitimate Contenders in American League
The run which the Detroit Tigers went on in the second half of the 2024 season was incredibly impressive.
Ahead of the trade deadline, they accepted the harsh reality of being sellers. Any veteran on an expiring contract that held any value was made available and the team unloaded several of them.
That strategy, coupled with a double-digit deficit in the standings, left them with incredibly low odds of making a run.
No one told the Tigers that, as they overcame every obstacle and earned the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League. The fun didn’t stop there, sweeping the Houston Astros in the ALWC before taking the Cleveland Guardians to five games in the ALDS before elimination.
A massive amount of positive momentum was created by that run, which many people thought they would carry into the offseason to bolster the roster.
Needs were apparent during the run, with starting pitching depth and some pop for the offense being the top two priorities.
Over the winter, the team signed second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitchers Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle.
All but Cobb have helped make an immediate impact, helping the team out to a 14-10 record. But, what has really helped Detroit’s ascension is the development of their homegrown players.
First baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize, first overall picks in the 2020 and 2018 MLB Drafts, have begun to realize their immense potential they each possessed.
There were legitimate questions after the 2024 campaign if those two would be pieces of the puzzle moving forward. The tune has changed surrounding them as driving forces behind the early success.
That has led to the Tigers having one of the largest year-over-year improvements as shared by The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of their power rankings.
A year ago, Detroit was No. 20; this year, they have entered the top 10, announcing their presence as contenders in the AL.
“In relatively recent years, the AL Central has felt a little like a “first team to not suck, even a little bit, wins the division” situation. Last year changed that, and it looks like the Tigers are trying to make it very clear who’s in charge moving forward,” wrote Levi Weaver of The Athletic.
They will be challenge as the Guardians aren’t going away and the Kansas City Royals cannot remain this bad on offense forever.
Battling some injuries and inconsistencies of their own, the Tigers aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet but are right in the mix for first place in the division and a playoff spot.
The future is incredibly bright in Detroit, with star prospects making their way through the minor league system to bolster the Major League roster in the coming years.