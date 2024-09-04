Detroit Tigers Have Stayed Afloat Despite Mixed Results from Openers
The Detroit Tigers have been surging over the last few weeks of the season. Over the .500 mark post-All-Star break for the first time since 2016, the team is making a late push for a wild card spot in the American League.
A big reason that the Tigers have found success has been the emergence of younger players in the lineup. They are receiving contributions from players up and down the roster, as improved health is giving a great glimpse into what this team could look like in the future.
Anchoring the pitching staff has been ace Tarik Skubal, who should be the unanimous Cy Young Award winner and receive some MVP consideration as well. In a unique situation, he and Keider Montero have been the only starting pitchers the team has had the last few weeks.
Injuries and the trade deadline left Detroit thin on starters. Looking to piece things together to the best of his ability, A.J. Hinch has turned to a franchise-record 24 openers and counting.
They are lapping the field in that regard, as the second-highest looks to be the San Francisco Giants, who have used about 16 openers this season.
In games started by openers, the Tigers have gone only 10-14. While that number is disappointing, the production hasn’t been as bad as the record would suggest.
Through 40.1 innings, the combination of Beau Brieske, Mason Englert, Alex Faedo, Brandon Hanifee, Joey Wentz and Tyler Holton has recorded a stellar 3.12 ERA. The only blemish from that group is the 9.39 first-inning ERA of Brieske, who has been great once he gets into the second, third and sixth innings.
The standout from that group has been Holton, who is finding success whenever Hinch calls on him. As an opener, he has made seven starts and thrown 14 innings, surrendering only one run with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Overall this season, Holton has made 55 appearances, tossing 79.1 innings and recording a tidy 2.38 ERA.
With Reese Olson nearing a return and Casey Mize getting back on the bump last week, the need for openers down the stretch will lessen. Ty Madden and Brant Hurter have also been added to the Major League squad to add even more depth to the rotation.
A lot of credit should go to those six pitchers embracing new roles and have helped keep the team afloat awaiting help in the starting rotation. 10-14 isn’t spectacular, but they have done their job keeping the Tigers in games that Skubal isn’t starting.