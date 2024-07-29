Detroit Tigers In ‘Extensive Trade Talks’ with Yankees for Starting Pitcher
After being scratched from his start on Monday, it's expected that the Detroit Tigers are going to trade right-hander Jack Flaherty. Flaherty, one of the top starters on the market, should bring a return back that helps the future of this team.
Due to taking a one-year, prove-it type of deal, the Tigers find themselves in an interesting position with him. Flaherty could re-sign with the team, and reports have indicated that they're willing to offer him a deal in free agency, but that's a risk that might not be worth taking.
Losing him in the offseason for nothing would be bad work by the front office.
He has multiple suitors, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees are currently in trade talks for Detroit's No. 2 starter.
"The New York Yankees are in extensive trade talks for Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, and plan to trade starter Nestor Cortes if they land Flaherty."
The Yankees would be a great team to trade with due to having an above-average farm system. With this being a buyers' market due to the third Wild Card and contending teams always needing pitching, the Tigers should land a favorable deal in a trade with New York.
It's uncertain who they'd be willing to give up, but there are multiple players in their farm system who could be great additions to the big league roster as soon as this season.
No matter where he gets dealt, the focus for Detroit has to be finding the best package. If the Yankees are the team that's going to do that, they should move him there.