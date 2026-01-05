Tigers Reportedly Still Open to Trading Tarik Skubal If Right Deal Emerges

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with one massive question looming over them, and despite it now being officially a new year, it still remains unanswered.

Most would take the Tigers still having their repeat American League Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal in the fold with the calendar turning to 2026 as a sign he will be back, however some are not so sure. Weeks after a turbulent winter meetings brought reports and rebuttals of a potential deal looming, the noise has not quieted down.

In a recent deep dive on a number of teams, baseball's perhaps the most in the know insider -- Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic -- did a deep dive (subscription required) on a number of teams in what has been a very slow offseason. As for Skubal and Detroit, the door is still open.

Rosenthal Says Tigers Could Still Move Skubal

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During his section about the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rosenthal noted how they had been uncharacteristically quiet to this point and could still be lurking for a huge move with so many great players available still.

Whether this means Skubal or not, of course, remains to be seen; however, when discussing Detroit specifically and their bullpen additions, he made a point to write that trading the southpaw "remains a possibility."

Clearly, Scott Harris has not heard the kind of offer that would convince him it'd be worth it to move on one year ahead of free agency, but that doesn't mean those talks are not still ongoing. If he is indeed still considering moving Skubal, it stands to reason that either Los Angeles or another team could finally reach the desired price for the best pitcher on the planet.

Will Tigers Actually End Up Trading Skubal?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal high-fives teammates in the dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit fans who want a defined answer as to whether or not Skubal is staying or going given to them by Harris and ownership are well within their rights to feel that way; this entire saga has become completely exhausting.

Unfortunately however, this is likely going to be wishful thinking. There will be no dramatic announcement -- barring a shocking unlikely extension being signed -- that Skubal is here to stay and Harris will keep on listening to offers.

This is how baseball business and really all sports is conducted, and though it makes for agonizingly long offseason periods and news cycles, the Tigers would be giving up any leverage with Skubal by coming out and announcing this.

Ultimately, the most likely outcome still remains keeping the left-hander for 2026, trying to win with a team that is largely the same outside of some slight improvements, and losing him to free agency a year later when next offseason rolls around.

As frustrating as that would be, barring winning big this season, it's the way this franchise looks determined to operate. Things could still, of course, change and Skubal could still be dealt, but fans in the Motor City who want to keep him for as long as possible will likely be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

