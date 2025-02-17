Detroit Tigers Insider Expects Team Is Done Making Moves, Will Use Internal Options
The Detroit Tigers are likely done making moves to fill any holes they have remaining on the roster and will stay internal for any remaining questions, at least according to one insider.
Following the loss of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes to the Boston Red Sox despite a competitive offer which would have made him the franchise third baseman for likely the remainder of his career, the Tigers appear set to move forward with what they already have in the building.
"At this point, all the other free agents are off the board, maybe there's a chance the Tigers get involved in some trade conversations but I don't think that's very likely at this point. It's gonna be internal," Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press said on the third base situation during an appearance with Local 4 News.
Petzold went on to name the usual suspects who have been linked throughout the offseason as potential backup plans in the far greater likelihood scenario where Detroit lost out on Bregman and had an opening.
Super utilityman Matt Vierling is likely the best bet to take the majority of the reps there, especially at the start of the season, largely due to lack of experience from the other options.
Whether or not Jace Jung is ready on the offensive side of the ball to be an everyday player is a question of his own, but defensively him playing third would certainly more be out of need than fit or aptitude for the position.
Jung played almost exclusively at second base in college. Another year in the minor leagues while his natural position is held down by Gleyber Torres could be the best-case scenario for his development.
The other internal option who has seemingly come out of nowhere this spring is Hao-Yu Lee, who was invited to spring training after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 and suddenly has become the talk of camp after a huge showing in Double-A last year.
Similar to Jung, however, Lee has taken the majority of his professional reps at second base and is probably a long shot to make the Opening Day roster.
Look for him to begin the season in Triple-A and potentially help the Tigers sooner rather than later, especially if he continues to prove in camp he's capable of playing at the hot corner.
Staying internal is far from the flashy splash signing that Bregman would have provided, but ultimately it could prove to be the most beneficial down the road as Detroit sets itself up both for 2025 and beyond.