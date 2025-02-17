Young Detroit Tigers Players Emerging As Contender to Man Third Base Position
The Detroit Tigers move closer to the start of spring training games with a big question still looming as to what the plan is at one position in particular.
After losing out to the Boston Red Sox despite a very competitive offer for former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, the Tigers' third base situation looks tenuous at best on paper.
But perhaps there are names about to emerge as legitimate options.
Matt Vierling is likely to take on the role of the main man at the hot corner, but in an ideal world, Detroit would find another reliable possibility in order to maximize the utilitarian nature of the veteran's game.
Zach McKinstry will be a factor, but, similar to Vierling, has the capability to play multiple positions.
Jace Jung is a possibility if his offensive proves to have developed enough to make up for the fact he is not a natural third baseman and may struggle on the defensive side. Thus far, it's questionable as to whether that's the case. He could make a push for the second base job a year from now which may prove to be the best situation for him.
Perhaps a name no one considered could be the one who separates himself as the best potential player at the position.
To this point in spring camp, Hao-Yu Lee has drawn a ton of praise from both coaches and media for his performance at third despite the fact a huge amount of his minor league experience has come at the second base position.
Lee, who was initially acquired in the Michael Lorenzen trade from the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline in 2023, struggled through injuries during the 2024 season but put up huge numbers in his 87 games for Double-A Erie, slashing .298/.363/.488 for an OPS of .851 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI.
It should be noted he's just 22 years old and still has yet to play in Triple-A, so expecting Lee to come in and be the team's day one starting third baseman in 2025 is probably unrealistic, but he could be on his way.
"We're going to get him in games. He's gonna be a part of our culture. And that's a pretty exciting player who's probably closer to helping us than he's been given credit for," manager A.J. Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press about Lee, praising his competitiveness and drive to get better.
Currently, he is the team's No. 8-ranked prospect. He doesn't get the same hype as players like Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer, but the truth is he may be significantly closer to playing at the MLB level than any of the top-50 type guys who make the Tigers' farm system as highly-ranked as it is.
With relentless drive to improve, coupled with a power vacuum at a position of need, Lee could take advantage and carve out a role for himself on the 40-man roster sooner rather than later.
As games get set to begin this spring, Lee has become a player Detroit fans will have their eye squarely on.
He could even shock some by making a roster push.