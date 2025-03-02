Detroit Tigers Have Just One Player Who Is out of Options This Season
The Detroit Tigers, and more specifically manager A.J. Hinch, showcased how much they like having versatility on their roster last season.
After becoming sellers at the trade deadline when it looked like they had no chance to make the playoffs, they went on a magical run to earn a Wild Card spot and come one win way from reaching the American League Championship Series.
That late-year push was powered by operating in a different manner than other teams.
While much of it was out of necessity, going with bulk bullpen games whenever their ace Tarik Skubal wasn't on the mound in October, Hinch also pushed all the right buttons when it came to defensive subs and matchup-specific at-bats.
He'll likely dial it back over the course of the 162-game schedule, but leaning on the strength of their versatility is something the skipper probably won't change.
That's why it's important they only have one player who is out of options during the upcoming season according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors; utility man Zack McKinstry.
The former 33rd-round pick of the 2016 draft leaves a lot to be desired with his bat, slashing .220/.285/.357 with an OPS+ of 77 during his five-year career, but he's been solid defensively with a bWAR of 0.7 and being worth seven Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant, since coming to Detroit.
What role McKinstry has will be interesting to see.
The injury to Matt Vierling certainly has him in the mix to get time at third base and in the outfield, but when the veteran comes back, it will be interesting to see what happens to the 29-year-old.
There's a good chance he could get designated for assignment at some point this season, and if that's the case, then he'll be passed through waivers where another team can claim him.
Overall, though, the Tigers still have tons of room to be flexible with their roster, and with McKinstry being the only one without options remaining, Hinch can work his magic again.