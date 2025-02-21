Detroit Tigers Land in Surprising Spot in MLB Spring Training Power Rankings
The Detroit Tigers are a team that a lot of people are going to be keeping a close eye on during spring training heading into the 2025 campaign.
Will they be able to replicate the level of success they experienced in the second half of the 2024 season when they erased a double-digit deficit in the standings to earn a wild card spot?
Almost the entire core from that run is returning in 2025 and they will receive some help from a few veteran additions in free agency.
The Tigers didn’t make any huge splashes or long-term commitments, but the addressed a few weaknesses.
Gleyber Torres takes over at second base and will provide some much-needed pop to the lineup. Veterans Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty help address the depth behind Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
The starting rotation was a major weakness last year, which led to manager A.J. Hinch using unorthodox approaches to eat innings when his star wasn’t toeing the rubber. That won’t be needed in 2025 with those two veterans joining Reese Olson and potentially star prospect Jackson Jobe in the rotation.
Those may not be headlining-grabbing transactions, but Detroit looks like it will be even better this upcoming campaign.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic certainly believes that steps are being taken in the right direction, as he has placed the team at No. 12 in the spring training edition of his MLB power rankings.
They are the sixth-highest-ranked team in the American League, but the most surprising part of the rankings is that they have the highest rank of any team in their division.
The defending AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians, who eliminated the Tigers in the ALDS in five games, are No. 14.
Part of the reason Detroit has a better outlook than the Guardians is that so much of Cleveland’s success last season was tied to their bullpen. Projecting bullpen dominance year over year is tough given how much variance there is.
The Guardians also traded away the right side of their infield, first baseman Josh Naylor and second baseman Andres Gimenez, which is a lot of production to replace.
With some question marks in the starting rotation as well, the Tigers look to have a more stable situation entering camp.
What will be a determining factor for how high Detroit can rise in the standings is the development of its young core.
Left fielder Riley Greene, designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, center fielder Parker Meadows and first baseman Colt Keith are all going to play major roles again. If they build off the success they had in 2024, an AL Central title is certainly within reach.