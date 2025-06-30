Tigers Ace Chosen as Team MVP After Fantastic First Half This Season
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball so far and they have reached the midway point of the season riding a lot of momentum.
Coming into the year, the Tigers figured to be a bit of the threat in the American League after a strong end to the campaign in 2024. Detroit was able to get hot down the stretch, but they were a flawed group.
This winter, the front office spent some money to add some veterans to help support the emerging young core. So far, the results have been mixed, but the team has excelled regardless.
With one of the best records in baseball, there are a lot of players that have contributed to their success, but one player in particular has been the best.
Jason Beck of MLB.com recently wrote about the MVP for the Tigers in the first half of the season being their ace Tarik Skubal.
“Though Riley Greene has a case amidst his June tear, Skubal picked up where he left off in his pitching Triple Crown season of 2024, lowering his ERA, FIP, and WHIP and improving his strikeout-to-walk ratio.”
Similarly to last year, it has been Skubal leading the way for Detroit. The southpaw has once again been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, and he has been the team MVP.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 10-2 record, 2.15 ERA, and 138 strikeouts in 109 innings pitched.
Even though he won the AL Triple Crown in 2024, some of his numbers are better so far this year. Seeing improvements in FIP, WHIP, and strikeouts per nine innings could result in a better overall year.
While Skubal has been the team MVP, he does have some competition with Riley Greene also having a great campaign.
In 83 games, the talented slugger has slashed .296/.348/.539 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI. Greene is emerging as one of the best young outfielders in the game with a second straight All-Star appearance being likely. However, with a bWAR of 2.7, he is a bit behind Skubal, and the southpaw is deserving of being the team MVP.
Now, the Tigers will be leaning on Skubal to continue to carry a rotation that has had to deal with some injuries and ineffectiveness of late.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is the favorite to repeat as of now, and if the Tigers are going to have success in October, he will play a significant part in that.
