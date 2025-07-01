When Will Tigers Promote Star Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Next Level?
It has been a special season for the Detroit Tigers at the Major League level in more ways than one and they enter a new week tied for the best record in baseball at 53-32.
If you told Tigers fans before the season that the Tigers would enter the month of July a staggering 21 games above .500 and leading the American League Central by double digit games, many likely would not believe you.
Such is the situation though, and the best part is that based on the talent on its way up the pipeline, this could only be just the beginning for Detroit.
While the Tigers have made incredible noise, it has also been a special year for numerous of the organization's prospects. One in particular however has established himself as not just the best Detroit has, but potentially the best in all of baseball.
As the season has gone one, current Tigers No. 2 prospect Kevin McGonigle keeps on finding ways to top his own ridiculous performances for High-A West Michigan.
After dealing with an ankle injury in the early portion of the year, McGonigle returned to the Whitecaps lineup and has done nothing but hit at an incredible rate. The 20-year-old owns a slash line of .373/.452/.683 with seven home runs and 36 RBI in just 31 games, collecting 47 hits in that period.
On Sunday, McGonigle collected four hits once again, his fourth game this year with four or more hits in effectively barely over a month long sample size.
The excitement in the Motor City for the young emerging slugger is reaching a palpable level, and the question on the mind of everyone is when the heck McGonigle is going to be promoted to Double-A Erie and continue his climb to Detroit.
Though he has played only 45 total games at High-A, McGonigle really does not have anything left to prove and the argument can be made he would learn more even if he was struggling in Erie.
The youngster is not going to be in the big leagues this season, but it is certainly not out of the question for him to break camp with the team next season if he keeps on dominating when he inevitably gets promoted here very soon.
All three of McGonigle, No. 1 prospect Max Clark, and No. 4 prospect Josue Briceño were selected on Monday for the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta here in a couple weeks,
Logically, Detroit could be waiting for the All-Star break to bring up all three of the young stars, or potentially even just McGonigle.
Regardless of who moves up with him, McGonigle is certainly on the cusp of taking the next step.
It would not be a shock to see it happen in the coming days, however if he remains in West Michigan for the next two weeks, count on McGonigle moving about six hours East to Erie in the very near future after the trip with his two star teammates to All-Star weekend in Atlanta.
