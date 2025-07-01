When Will Tigers Promote Star Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Next Level?

No home run yesterday from Kevin McGonigle. We'll have to settle for a 4-6 day at the plate with a double instead. I'd like to see him & Max Clark at Double-A.



The Professor at High-A:

166 pa, .373/.452/.683, 7 hr



He's very much in the mix for the next #1 prospect for me! pic.twitter.com/CUEXgyscG9