Detroit Tigers Linked to Former Ace for Potential Reunion This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are preparing for an important offseason, as the team hopes to take another step forward in 2025.
In 2024, the Tigers really exceeded all expectations, as they were able to make the playoffs and win the Wild Card Round against the Houston Astros. While Detroit came up just short against the Cleveland Guardians, it was clear that the team was ready to compete.
Even though it was a very successful season, the Tigers do still have some work to do to improve the team. One area that they will need to make some improvements is to their starting rotation. Detroit leaned heavily on Tarik Skubal to anchor the rotation.
With that in mind, adding some help in the starting rotation could be what helps truly make the Tigers become contenders in 2025.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about some potential landing spots for free agent starter, Max Scherzer. With a need for some pitching, Detroit was mentioned as a potential destination.
“But bringing Scherzer back home would be fun. It also might be the jolt he needs for a renaissance ride into the sunset, like when Albert Pujols went back to the Cardinals after a decade in L.A. and suddenly became a certified slugger again. As is the case for Baltimore, it's hardly an either/or proposition. The Tigers could get Scherzer for $15 million, sign Snell/Burnes to a $30 million-per-year deal and still enter 2025 with almost the exact same 26-man payroll they had at the beginning of 2023 ($122.2 million). That's nearly $80 million below their payroll in 2016-17.”
Considering where Scherzer is in his career and where the Tigers are in terms of competing, this fit makes a lot of sense. While the nostalgia of the right-hander returning to where he really started to thrive would be fun to see, if healthy, he could help this team win games.
While injuries slowed the veteran down last season, he has been pitching quite effectively despite being 40 years old. If Scherzer can stay healthy and make 20+ starts, he could be exactly what Detroit is looking for.
Due to his age, a one-year deal is likely all that he will be receiving, which helps the Tigers maintain financial flexibility. Even though it has been a long time since he was in Detroit, a reunion to finish up his career makes a lot of sense for both sides.