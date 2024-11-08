Detroit Tigers Ace Provided Excellent Value Based on Contract
It was an excellent 2024 season for the Detroit Tigers, as they were able to exceed all expectations.
Despite being sellers at the trade deadline, the Tigers were able to shock the league by becoming one of the best teams in the league in the second half of the year, and they carried it all the way into the playoffs.
After beating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, Detroit has created lofty expectations for the franchise moving forward.
With a very young roster, the Tigers have a lot of room to develop and grow this offseason. However, in free agency, they have a chance to also add some veterans to help ensure that 2024 was no fluke.
Recently, Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report broke down which players on Detroit were most valuable to the team based on their production and their contract. With a lot of solid choices, it is clear that the future is bright for the organization.
“Matt Vierling (567 PA, 107 OPS+, 49 XBH, 16 HR, 57 RBI) and Parker Meadows (298 PA, 109 OPS+, 27 XBH, 9 HR, 28 RBI) were unsung heroes in the Tigers' unexpected push up the standings and into the postseason, and they earned just $1.3 million combined for those contributions. The Tigers need to find more consistent offensive production going forward beyond rising star Riley Greene in the middle of the lineup.”
Headlining his list was their star pitcher, Tarik Skubal, who had an amazing year.
The likely Cy Young Award winner was certainly the best player on the team throughout the season. Anytime he took the ball, the southpaw gave the Tigers a great chance to win every start.
In addition to Skubal to providing excellent value, Detroit also saw a couple of their young hitters make the list in Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Matt Vierling. For Greene especially, he was close to being No.1 on the list, as he had become a star in his own right for the Tigers in the lineup.
While there is a lot of young talent producing at high levels for Detroit, making a few moves this winter could help solidify them in the American League playoff picture.
Considering how many young players they have making an impact, spending some money to surround them and upgrading the rotation and lineup would go a long way toward helping them reach their new lofty goals.