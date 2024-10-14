Detroit Tigers Linked to Two-Time New York Yankees All-Star
Unfortunately, the magical run for the Detroit Tigers ended in the American League Division Series. While their season was an incredible success, it's also essential to recognize how the Tigers could improve in the offseason.
Look, Detroit proved that their young talent can play with some of the best in Major League Baseball. Sure, there are questions about some of them, but this was a significant step in the right direction.
Still, returning to the same spot they were in this year isn't guaranteed in 2025. If the Tigers want to continue improving, they must spend money in the offseason. Despite all the young players on the team, their payroll in 2024 was inexcusable.
That doesn't mean they should sign players just to sign them. They have to take a smart approach about this, as they don't want to hurt the development of any of their young players.
Detroit should look to make a few win-now moves, as they saw throughout the campaign why they could win a World Series if things break their way. If it weren't for one swing against Tarik Skubal by Lane Thomas in Game 5 of the ALDS, there's a good chance the Tigers would be in the ALCS.
If they want to add players, the question would become who they'd target.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided believes he found a player, naming Gleyber Torres as a potential option.
"The second player on this list is Gleyber Torres, but he comes with some pretty specific circumstances. The Tigers will only have a chance to acquire him if the Yankees decide they don't want him this Winter. If the Yankees decide to move on from Torres and slot Jazz Chisholm at second base, then a small market team like the Tigers would have a chance to bring him in. But if the Yankees want him, they could easily outbid Detroit to keep him. Assuming the Yankees move on from him, he would be a great fit in Detroit. Detroit's infield put together a pretty bad offensive year across the board."
Stealing Torres from the New York Yankees would be interesting. He's proven throughout his career to be an above-average professional, but depending on the price, there might be better options.
2024 was the worst regular season of Torres' career outside of 2021, so it'd be tough to justify paying him the money he might be looking for. However, it's also fair to suggest that his career 112 OPS+ is a better indication of the player he is.
If he came in and did what he's done for most of his career, he'd be an intriguing option for Detroit.