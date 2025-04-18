Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers Could Make Deadline Deal for Second Straight Year
The Detroit Tigers look like they will be in a much different position this year than in 2024 when the trade deadline rolls around.
Last season, they were double-digit games out of the playoff race and accepted their fate as sellers. Any veteran who had value was being shopped, and they completed several trades as a result.
What ensued after that was unprecedented.
The Tigers caught fire, making up the deficit in the standings and earning a Wild Card spot. They even defeated the Houston Astros during that round to snap their seven-year streak of advancing to the ALCS.
Heading into the offseason, it was clear where the team needed to improve so they could keep the positive momentum going.
The offense needed some power since they struggled to score.
During their seven playoff games, they plated only 21 runs.
Adding depth to the starting rotation was also a must, as 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was the only starting pitcher manager A.J. Hinch turned to down the stretch.
Thus far in 2025, both areas looked vastly improved.
The offense is averaging 4.58 runs per game, which is in the top half of the league. Spencer Torkelson’s breakout has been huge, helping get the squad above the league average slash line and OPS+.
The only addition made to their Major League roster this offseason in the lineup was signing Gleyber Torres away from the New York Yankees.
He already spent some time on the injured list, but when he has been on the field, he has provided Detroit with the kind of impact they were hoping for with his addition.
Torres has a .323/.382/.452 slash line through 34 plate appearances with one home run, one double, four RBI and two stolen bases.
His performance at the plate has been excellent; what will determine if the Tigers want to keep him beyond the trade deadline will be how Hinch can figure things out with the defensive alignment.
When healthy, Detroit has a lot of players worthy of being in the lineup, but only nine players can start on a given day.
If Torres isn’t tearing the cover off the ball at the plate, can the team justify playing him every day when other options may fit the alignment better?
Despite looking like a playoff team, there are some people who believe the Tigers will consider trading their free agent acquisition before the deadline.
If that is the route they take, the Los Angeles Dodgers would make sense as a landing spot.
The two teams know each other well from the deadline in 2024 when they completed a trade centered around starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
The Dodgers are in need of an upgrade at second base, and Torres would provide them with that.
With knowledge of their farm system already from negotiations last year, Detroit could have some prospects in mind to target.
It won’t be as big of a return as Flaherty provided, but adding another long-term piece to the puzzle in exchange for a player on a one-year deal is always good business.