Former MLB Executive Believes Detroit Tigers Offseason Signing Can be Trade Chip
Early in the season, the Detroit Tigers have a good problem brewing — there are too many players deserving of playing time.
Offense was an issue for the team in 2024 and it looked like it could be a problem again in 2025 after the only addition made to the Major League roster in the offseason was second baseman Gleyber Torres.
That created an unnecessary logjam, leading to Colt Keith being moved to first base. That pushed Spencer Torkelson out of the starting lineup, as he looked to be the odd man out entering spring training.
But he was one of the most productive players in camp for the Tigers, slugging his way onto the opening day roster. Out of the gate, he has been incredibly productive. The former No. 1 overall pick looks to be figuring things out.
Torkelson isn’t the only young player who is showing development out of the gate. Justyn-Henry Malloy is also looking to prove he is a Major League-level bat.
Oppurtunites have been opened up with Torres on the injured list, and players are taking full advantage.
If both of them are forcing their way into the lineup, changes are going to have to be made by manager A.J. Hinch.
One potential avenue, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), is to make a trade. He believes that Torres could eventually be on the move, depending on how things shake out between now and the deadline.
“My guess is they keep Torres at second, and depending on how things play out between now and the trade deadline, consider dealing him at some point if they feel they’d be better aligned another way,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Given the lack of pop in their lineup, Torkelson needs to remain in the mix as long as he stays hot. That could mean playing first base again, especially if Malloy picks it up alongside Kerry Carpenter as designated hitter options.
With things unsettled on the left side of the infield, the easiest change would be flipping Torres or Keith over to third base.
But that was a move Torres would not make with the New York Yankees last year when they acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, so it is hard to imagine him doing it for Detroit.
A poor defender at second base, but the Tigers can live with his shortcomings with the glove if he provides the offensive impact he is capable of.
It will be something worth keeping an eye on, as he is playing on a one-year deal in 2025. With no long-term commitment to Torres, it makes sense that he could be the player the franchise looks to move if a deal needs to be made.