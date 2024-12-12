Detroit Tigers Lost Six Players, Gained One During 2024 Rule 5 Draft
The Detroit Tigers are out of luck with six of their prospects as they lost a couple of players, while only selecting one, in the Rule 5 draft.
The yearly Rule 5 draft allows MLB teams the opportunity to select players that have been in the minor league systems of another team for a few years.
That player must then stick on the active big league roster on his new team for the entire season, or else he willl be offered back to his original team.
Detroit had two players selected, which means they will receive a total of $200,000 from the teams that selected them.
Catching prospect Liam Hicks was taken first, by the Miami Marlins at the third overall pick in the first round. One player had been selected in front of him.
Hicks was involved in the Carson Kelly trade to the Texas Rangers at the deadline earlier in the season. The return was Hicks and pitching prospect Tyler Owens. Neither players were outstanding prospects, but Owens was a little bit better.
The young catcher had found some new life when getting to the Tigers. In the 33 games that he played at the Double-A level, he posted a .272/,414/.368 slash line. It wasn't fantastic, but it was a little bit improved from where he started the year.
He doesn't have much power, but he is super patient at the plate. His on-base percentage shows his knack for drawing walks and rarely striking out.
It would be hard for him to stick around on most MLB rosters for a full season, but he might actually be able to with the Marlins.
They had a dissapointing stable of backup catcherts this season. If he can at least keep his calm at the plate, he might be an upgrade.
Skipping a little bit down the board, the Chicago Cubs selected Detroit third baseman Gage Workman at the No. 16 spot.
Workman is a utility man that actually had a very strong season at the Double-A level last year. He posted a .280/.366/.476 slash line. He hit 18 home runs with 89 RBI and 30 stolen bases.
The Cubs had very little help off of their bench last season, so he will have a very real chance of making it himself.
When the Tigers were given the opportunity to select a player of their own, they opted not to. They left the day short two prospects, but gained $200,000.
During the minor league phase of the draft, where players can instead stick around at the Double-A or Triple-A levels,
Detroit then selected shortstop Junior Tilien from the New York Mets. He is a utility infielder that has some power potential.
They lost four more players in this round per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press. Catcher Josh Crouch went to the Los Angeles Angels, Eiker Huizi was taken by the San Diego Padres, right-handed pitcher Sadrac Franco is going to the San Francisco Giants and fellow righty Jack Anderson to the Boston Red Sox.