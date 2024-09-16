Detroit Tigers Have Balanced Future in Promising Farm System
The Detroit Tigers farm system is not only full of top 100 talent, but also has a balanced set of players that offer potential all over the field.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report looked through each MLB team's farm to figure out the best players at every level.
For the Tigers, unlike much of the league, no two players shared the same position.
Triple-A: RHP Jackson Jobe
Double-A: 2B Hao-Yu Lee
High-A: OF Max Clark
Single-A: C/1B Josue Briceño
Rookie: SS Bryce Rainer
Jobe is not only one of the best prospects that Detroit has to offer, but one of the best in all of baseball. He's currently the highest-ranked pitcher in the MLB pipeline and the only one in the Top 10 overall.
His Triple-A debut did not got as planned, four runs in four innings, but his overall 2.28 ERA across three different minor league levels is incredibly promising.
Lee was a part of the trade that sent Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies last August. It was a player-for-player trade that gave the Tigers an exciting young bat.
He's taken his game up a level at Double-A this season, putting up a .298/363/.488 slash line with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases. The hope is the 21-year-old will continue to add power to his swing since he doesn't project as an elite fielder due to his middling athleticism.
Clark is just one spot above Jobe in the overall prospect rankings at No. 5. He was the No. 3 selection in the 2023 MLB draft and remains highly regarded with a solid professional debut.
He doesn't hit for a lot of power, but has a great swing, and even better speed.
He's the franchise's center fielder of the future. If his bat continues to develop, he could become one of the best players in all of baseball.
Briceno is a slugging catcher/first baseman prospect that has continued to impress since being signed out of Venezeula a couple of years ago.
He hasn't been a power hitter, but he gets on base at a good rate.
Detroit's 2024 first round selection, Rainer, rounded out the last choice at the rookie ball level. He hasn't made an appearance yet but the 6-foot-3 shortstop has the potential to excel in both the field and at the plate.
The Tigers farm system has the chance to deliver some real star power if their players continue to develop at their current rate.