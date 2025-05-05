Detroit Tigers Maintain Authority Throughout League, Hanging in Top Five
At the start of the brand new week, MLB.com's Power Rankings have dropped, and the Detroit Tigers are holding fast in the top five behind the heavy hitters of the league.
The Tigers have maintained their position at No. 5 after taking the series from the Los Angeles Angels, proving that this team is exactly where they need to be. This club is currently sitting with the best record in the American League while also standing at No. 1 in the American League Central division.
Using their momentum from the 2024 campaign, Detroit has set themselves up for a pivotal year, and this week, MLB.com has highlighted one Tiger in particular.
Javier Baez is in his fourth season with Detroit, putting up impressive numbers despite his veteran status in Major League Baseball. For a time, Baez was seemingly unproductive in his career but has completely turned things around for himself and the Tigers.
Baez has kept Detroit afloat in the outfield, recording 22 putouts in center field so far. He has also put in the work towards his power stroke. Behind the plate, Baez is currently swinging for a .309/.350/.479 slash line, a sizable improvement from his most recent seasons with the Tigers.
Detroit is working to stay ahead of the New York Yankees as they slowly move up the list to No. 6.
The Tigers should not have too many problems with this upcoming week's schedule, as Detroit makes their way to Denver, Colo. to matchup against the historically rotten Colorado Rockies.
If the Tigers can maintain their steamroller mentality, they should be able to keep their position within the power rankings. Detroit will also be facing off against the Texas Rangers right after the Rockies, so things really are looking solid for the Tigers.
As a club, Detroit had themselves a historic week of their own, knocking down some well-timed home runs during play.
The Tigers led the league with the most home runs during the week, recording 20 homers from April 28 to May 4.
Their success is not slated to slow down. Detroit is firing on all cylinders as a united club, ready to take down some of the established powerhouses of the league. From players to managers, the Tigers are checking off all the boxes to begin establishing themselves as an elite group of ball players.
According to MLB.com, the Tigers will be looking to take over the No. 4 spot from the San Diego Padres during this week's gameplay.