Detroit Tigers Make Bold Roster Decision on Former First Overall Pick
With the regular season nearly here for the Detroit Tigers, the team has made a big roster decision with the new campaign looming.
One of the biggest question marks for the Tigers coming into the year is whether their offense is going to be good enough to truly compete.
This winter, the only notable addition to improve was bringing in Gleyber Torres from the New York Yankees.
However, with the decision to sign Torres and move Colt Keith to first base, it appeared that former first overall pick, Spencer Torkelson, had played his last game with Detroit.
Furthermore, despite being the odd man out going into the spring, a great spring training for the slugger resulted in him making the team for Opening Day.
This was a highly talked-about decision for the franchise and arguably the biggest one they had to make before the season started.
However, while prior to the start of spring training it seemed unlikely that he would be on the Opening Day roster, Torkelson forced his way on to the team with his performance.
This is certainly a welcome sight for the Tigers, who would love to see their slugging first baseman live up to his potential.
During the spring, the 25-year-old slugger slashed .340/.389/.680 with five home runs and 11 RBI. The talent is certainly there for Torkelson, who did have a 31-home-run campaign in 2023.
However, consistency going forward will be key. Hopefully, this spring is a sign of great things to come with the franchise needing a power right-handed bat in the middle of their order.