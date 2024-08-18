Detroit Tigers Make Intriguing Roster Move Before Little League Classic
Both the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees were allowed to have an extra player for Sunday’s Little League Classic, and the Tigers used it as a chance to give one of their injured players a head start on a return.
The Tigers activated outfielder Riley Greene as their 27th player from the 10-day injured list for Sunday’s game. By activating him from the injured list, it means he’s ready to play. It also allows Detroit a little flexibility the next couple of days.
Greene will start in Sunday’s game and will bat second as the designated hitter. The Tigers also reported that infielder Gio Urshela cleared outright waivers and has been placed on unconditional release waivers.
MLB allows teams in certain situations to have an extra player. Usually, it’s a doubleheader or a international road trip.
In this case, the Tigers and the Yankees both played their games on Friday and Saturday in Detroit, before making the turnaround to get to Williamsport, Penn., for the Little League Classic. Both teams are off on Monday. But, because of the in-series travel, MLB is giving both team the chance to have an extra player.
The Yankees called up their top prospect, outfielder Jasson Dominguez.
Because of the nature of the move and the day off, the Tigers don’t have to make a corresponding roster move for Greene until Tuesday then they start their series with the Chicago Cubs.
Greene was named an All-Star last month for the first time after a terrific first half offensive. He was placed on the injured list on July 26 with a right hamstring strain and started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15. In two games with the Mud Hens he went 1-for-6 at the plate.
Entering Sunday’s game Greene is slashing .264/.357/.485/.842 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI in a career-high 101 games. He’s already hit for more home runs and driven in more runs in any season since he made his debut in 2022. He is a .268 career hitter with 33 home runs and 130 RBI.
Detroit selected Greene as its first-round (No. 5 overall) selection in the 2019 MLB draft out of Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla. He’s part of a wave of young players the Tigers are counting on to make them contenders in the next few years.