Detroit Tigers Could Make Sense For Veteran Free Agent All-Star Reliever
The Detroit Tigers returned home on Friday after two road series for the opener against the Chicago White Sox with a three-game set on deck. The Tigers won the opener, 7-4.
Detroit got off to a 2-4 start on the road, which included being swept against the best team on the planet in the Los Angeles Dodgers and a series victory over the Seattle Mariners.
All things considered, it was a solid start to the season with a big opportunity ahead against a team which was historically bad last season.
During the run to the playoffs last season where everything clicked in the final month, perhaps the most key factor was an unbelievable level of play from the bullpen as a whole.
Of course it's still incredibly early this season, though to this point the Tigers have not been able to come close to replicating that same level of success.
Through the first six games, the 5.66 ERA from the bullpen is a figure that isn't sustainable for an extended period of time if the Tigers want to win consistently.
If the Tigers want to make a meaningful upgrade to the unit who could not only still provide good innings but also bring a veteran presence to a young group, there's a name out there who somehow still remains available and could be a great fit.
Though he is just days away from turning 40 years old, David Robertson remains available coming off one of the better seasons in his decorated 16-year career. In 72 innings over 68 appearances for the Texas Rangers, Robertson struck out 99 batters en route to a 3.00 ERA and 1.111 WHIP.
Robertson has spent stints with seven different teams over the last seven years, but it's not because he hasn't produced.
Since 2017, the veteran right-hander has pitched to a 2.82 ERA and 1.093 WHIP, racking up 469 strikeouts in 357.2 innings pitched.
Always steadily reliable and capable of giving solid production even when he isn't at his best, it's a surprise to see Robertson available now a full week into the season.
The widely held belief for him going unsigned throughout the offseason is him searching for a multi-year deal despite his age, but clearly no one was willing to make that happen.
If Robertson still truly wants to play, perhaps he would be more open to a shorter term contract now that the season has actually begun and he remains without a job.
The righty would be a tremendous fit for a bullpen that while holding high potential could use an injection of stable dependability with experience in high leverage situations.
If the financial and term fit is right, Detroit should absolutely be trying to make it happen with Robertson.