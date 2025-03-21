Could Detroit Tigers Add Name Value to Bullpen by Signing Free Agent All-Star?
The Detroit Tigers are just a few days away from kicking off their season, and for the most part, the roster has taken shape.
Barring a few positional battles and depth questions, the Tigers have already given a fairly clear idea about how the roster will look by the time Opening Day rolls around.
With still a couple of quality names available, however, perhaps Detroit could make a late addition to bolster things.
One area where the team has committed to improving is the bullpen.
With a lucrative deal for Tommy Kahnle, along with a nice contract for John Brebbia before bringing back fan favorite Andrew Chafin, no one knows better than manager A.J. Hinch the importance of a bullpen that can be relied upon to shut down games.
If the Tigers wanted to add someone who is seasoned and experienced with the demonstrated ability to pitching in big spots, perhaps they could consider the soon-to-be 40-year-old David Robertson, who is still looking for a new team in what would be his 17th Major League season.
Despite his age, Robertson is far from washed up.
In 68 appearances in 2024 with the Texas Rangers, he pitched to a 3.00 ERA and 1.111 WHIP with 99 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.
At this point, the desire for a multiyear contract may be the only thing keeping the veteran unsigned. No team is in a rush to hand out more than a one season pledge to someone about to turn 40, especially at this stage of the offseason.
Perhaps Robertson's misplaying of the market could work to the benefit of Detroit.
There's not a bullpen in baseball that wouldn't want the unique skill set and experience Robertson brings.
A high-level performer who has been around baseball for such a long time is always a positive gain in any clubhouse, especially a young, ascending one like the Tigers.
With a 2.91 career ERA and 1,1154 strikeouts in 876.2 innings, Robertson is as seasoned as they come, and has still shown a remarkable level of consistency throughout his time in the big leagues.
Detroit would be the ninth MLB team Robertson has played for, spending the majority of his time with the New York Yankees before becoming a journeyman.
Robertson would provide an instant upgrade for the Tigers and would be someone they could have confidence in to throw at any point of the game.