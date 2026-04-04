Tigers Claim Huge Win over Cardinals Thanks to Four Home Runs, Rain

The Detroit Tigers pushed themselves back to .500 for the season on Saturday, thanks to 11 runs and mother nature.

The Tigers (4-4) may have had their 11-6 victory over St. Louis (4-4) in the bag before the rain moved into Detroit. But the downpour just made the game a bit shorter.

Detroit closer Kenley Jansen was on the mound in the top of the ninth with one out when umpires suspended the game due to rain. It’s not unusual for a game to be suspended due to weather and picked up when the rain passes, or even the next day. But, in this case, the umpires made the decision 40 minutes into the delay to call the game and award the Tigers the win.

Detroit Wins Rain-Suspended Game

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In baseball a regular game is nine innings. But an “official” game is once the visiting team has recorded 15 outs, or the middle of the fifth inning. Since the game was in the top of the ninth, the contest could be considered official.

A game can be called early in this situation if the home team is leading.

With that, the Tigers had a two-game winning streak on a day that started with veteran pitcher Justin Verlander being moved to the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation. He was supposed to start on Sunday.

Detroit overcame another rough start by Jack Flaherty, who lasted just four innings against St. Louis. He gave up five earned runs on just three hits, while he walked four and struck out six. He has a 7.56 ERA after two starts and hasn’t cast aside last year’s slump yet.

Fortunately, the offense stepped up. Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry, Gleyber Torres and Matt Vierling all hit their first home runs of the season. Combined, the quartet brought home six of the Tigers’ 11 runs for the game.

Much of that damage came off Cardinals starter Dustin May, as the right-hander allowed seven runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings. That explosion gave Detroit a cushion for the bullpen, which worked 4.1 innings of relief, with only one run allowed. Brant Hurter ended up with the win.

The Tigers wrap up their series with the Cardinals on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and Peacock. Following that, Detroit takes a brief four-game road trip to Minnesota to face the Twins.

After that, Detroit gets some extended time at home. The Tigers host the Marlins from April 10-12 and, after an off day, return to AL Central action against the Kansas City Royals on April 14-16.