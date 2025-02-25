Detroit Tigers Significant Bullpen Upgrades Could Push Team Into Contention
The Detroit Tigers have made several huge moves this offseason, but the collective upgrades to their bullpen could prove to have the biggest impact of any of their acquisitions.
On Monday afternoon, the Tigers raised some eyebrows across baseball when they brought back left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin.
Detroit signed the 34-year-old to what was labeled as a minor league deal, but that is likely only so they don't have to make a corresponding move to fit him in until the end of spring training.
Unless there's a setback he is a virtual lock to make the big league roster.
For a team like the Tigers that relied so on bullpen games heavily down the stretch during their deep playoff run, having a strong group of relievers is critical.
With the Chafin deal, Detroit has now brought in not one, but two premier bullpen options to shore things up and put the unit in a position to have another strong season.
Earlier this winter, the Tigers handed over a lucrative one-year deal worth just below $8 million to former New York Yankees changeup-throwing star Tommy Kahnle. Chafin on the other hand gets a deal for $2.5 million - provided he makes the MLB roster - and worth up to $4.25 million if he hits certain incentives.
In 41 appearances for Detroit in 2024, Chafin pitched to a 3.16 ERA with 50 strikeouts in just 37 innings pitched before the Tigers traded him away to the Texas Rangers for prospects including fellow reliever Chase Lee, who also has a chance to make the roster.
Kahnle, on the other hand, had one of the best years of his career for the Yankees with a 2.11 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 46 batters in 42.2 innings pitched. He is one of the better setup men in all of baseball.
After being criticized early in free agency for not spending in critical areas, in the last month alone Detroit has invested over $10 million in the bullpen for the upcoming season to assure it will be an even bigger strength in 2025 than it was last year.
Time and time again, teams that make deep postseason runs do so on the back of an elite bullpen that's capable of shutting things down in close games.
While the situation at closer remains to be seen, and the Tigers are likely a true closer away from having a unit that is elite, the investment into the group shows this team is serious about winning, and doing so in 2025.
Detroit was already well on their way to establishing themselves as a real contender in the American League, but signing two studs to join - and rejoin - the bullpen may very well be the final push the team needed to make some serious noise this year.