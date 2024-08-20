Detroit Tigers Making Move Up MLB Power Rankings with Improved Performance
The Detroit Tigers have proven to be a more pesky team than people thought they would be down the stretch. After being huge sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they have found their stride on the field with the emergence of some young guns.
Despite an extremely difficult schedule, they are playing some of their best baseball over the last few weeks. The Tigers just wrapped up a stretch in which they played 25 consecutive games against teams over the .500 mark or in the midst of a playoff race.
They went 12-13 over that stretch but were much more competitive in the back half of that stretch. After losing nine out of 13 games against the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals, they won eight of 12 against the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.
That has Detroit on the move in some MLB Power Rankings. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has moved them out of the lowest tier, where the focus is on which players teams can release to save a few dollars.
Now, they are in the second tier from the bottom, aptly titled ‘on life support’. The Tigers are now ranked No. 21 as they are going to play a part in the American League playoff race one way or another.
“The Detroit Tigers probably aren't going to sniff the postseason, but they might also be the reason the Seattle Mariners miss the cut. Detroit took five out of six from the M's in the past two weeks, including a three-game sweep in the past seven days to maintain a faint pulse. They also took two out of three from the Yankees to remain almost, sort of, kind of in the mix for a wild-card spot,” Miller wrote.
Detroit remains nine games back in the wild card standings, but they have a golden opportunity to climb back to the .500 mark lying ahead. The Tigers play 10 straight games against teams with a losing record.
The first series is against the Chicago Cubs in what will essentially be an eliminator. Whoever loses that series can probably kiss their wild card hopes goodbye.
Following that, Detroit has a four-game series against the lowly Chicago White Sox and three against the Los Angeles Angels. By the time next week’s power rankings come out, it isn’t inconceivable that the Tigers could be at the .500 mark.