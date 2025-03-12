Detroit Tigers Manager Delivers Grim Injury Update Surrounding Star Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers outfield has been a bit rocked by injuries in spring training thus far.
With both Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows dealing with ailments which are holding them out for an unknown amount of time, things are a bit thin in the last line of defense. Vierling has already been ruled out for Opening Day with a rotator cuff issue while Meadows still has not to this point with a nerve problem in his throwing shoulder.
While an update last week revealed each has begun light baseball activities, fans hoping to see Meadows in the lineup on March 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers got a dose of bad news on Wednesday morning from A.J. Hinch.
"No, he's not full go," Hinch said Wednesday via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required) when asked whether or not Meadows is back to participation in normal activities.
"He's just making incremental steps, whatever that means. And he's not ready for games. He's not close to games right now, but that can change as soon as soon as we shake this nerve up, wake it up. Things are better than they were, but still not full go."
Though Hinch did not sound particularly optimistic, Meadows seemed to have a decent outlook when asked his belief of being ready for the start of the season.
"I think so, yeah," he said. "I've been doing some light baseball activity. I mean, I'm in the best hands in the world. I'm still optimistic, for sure."
By the sounds of it, the Tigers are in the exact same place they were when Meadows was first diagnosed with the injury in wait and see mode, only now with less time.
Given the fact the nerve has not begun cooperating again to the point where the defensive standout can resume normal baseball activities and thus begin a ramp up towards being ready for the season, the chances Meadows will be ready to go right out of the gate don't feel all that likely at this point.
Of course, things could change daily as he continues to be evaluated and team doctors see the response the damaged nerve gives, though it does not seem like anything can really happen until that determination is made.
Moving forward, Detroit has several options to evaluate as potential fill ins assuming both Vierling and Meadows miss time.
Jahmai Jones has made a nice case to break camp with the team while the Tigers getting Wenceel Perez back from an injury of his own this week offers a nice boost as well.
Of course, the team will be waiting eagerly for Meadows to make his return to the field, however it does not seem like they know exactly when that will be.