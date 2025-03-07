Detroit Tigers Receive Tremendous Injury Updates Surrounding Star Outfielders
The Detroit Tigers received a fantastic update on Friday with regards to two of their stars who are currently dealing with injuries.
As first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, both utility man Matt Vierling and center fielder Parker Meadows are working through their rehab and completing what the team describes as "light modified baseball activities."
Vierling - who is expected to be critical this season both at third base and in right field - is dealing with a strained rotator cuff and had already been ruled out for Opening Day after beginning a "rest period" last week with no real timetable given for his return.
Though it was never expected to be a major issue, perhaps Vierling is ahead of schedule and could push to get back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Meadows, on the other hand, who was diagnosed with a nerve issue in his throwing arm, was not ruled out for the start of the year, but the injury was described by A.J. Hinch as a "wait and see" type of situation.
Both players are going to be critical towards the Tigers reaching their full potential, but getting Meadows - a Gold Glove quality center fielder - back healthy is going to be what fans will monitor the closest.
Detroit is hopeful both players are going to be able to make a full return as soon as possible with Opening Day now less than three weeks away against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on March 27.