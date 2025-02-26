Detroit Tigers Mentioned As Trade Suitor for Boston Red Sox Emerging Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers did a good job of reinforcing their roster this offseason following a surprising run to the postseason in 2024.
Their pitching staff, which was in desperate need of some depth behind American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, received some help with veterans Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty signing deals with the team.
On the offensive side of things, the only addition the team made was second baseman Gleyber Torres, which led to Colt Keith being moved over to first base.
The Tigers tried to make more additions to their lineup, as they were in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes right to the end before he decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox.
Torres, who has two All-Star appearances under his belt, should provide a nice boost for the offense. He will be motivated to produce at a high level playing on a one-year deal.
However, it can certainly be argued that a little more help is still needed in the lineup for this team to take that next step.
If an addition isn’t made at third base, right field could be where Detroit looks to make an upgrade.
One player that could fit the bill is Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu.
He was mentioned by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report as a potential fit for the AL Central contenders.
“Abreu is another guy who should interest the Royals and Tigers,’ he wrote.
Just seeing the Kansas City Royals, one of their divisional rivals, mentioned as a suitor should be enough motivation for the Detroit front office to get to work on a deal.
All of the teams in the AL Central, outside of the Chicago White Sox, are so close when it comes to talent on paper that acquiring a player of Abreu’s caliber could help swing the race in the acquiring team’s favor.
He was excellent during his rookie season with Boston, recording a .253/.322/.459 slash line with 15 home runs, 33 doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases. 59 runs were scored and 58 RBI were recorded.
His strikeout percentage is a tad bit high at 27.8% in his career, but when he makes contact, he is smoking the ball with regularity.
Abreu’s average exit velocity of 91.5 mph is elite, along with his hard-hit percentage of 50.8%; both numbers are well above league average.
He hits the ball in the air 33.4% of the time and on the ground 35.2%, both better than league average as well.
That hitting profile, combined with Gold Glove defense in right field, would be an incredible addition to the Tigers lineup.
With star prospect Roman Anthony knocking on the door of a Major League promotion with the Red Sox, now is the perfect time for Detroit to try and acquire Abreu, who may not have a long-term spot in their lineup.