Detroit Tigers Might Not Make a Major Splash This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason with the opportunity to really take this team to the next level.
It was a shocking run at the end of the season for the Tigers, despite being sellers at the deadline, they went on to be one of the best teams in baseball in the second half of the season.
While Detroit was able to go on a great run, this was by no means a perfect team. Manager A.J. Hinch deserves a lot of credit for how well he managed things down the stretch, as he got the most out of the young roster.
Now, the Tigers will have the opportunity to build upon what was a very successful season this winter. However, with a couple of key needs, it will be interesting to see how aggressive they look to get.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about the potential plans for Detroit this offseason.
“In the same session in which he indicated the Tigers will be willing to spend this winter, Harris also said this: "The majority of our growth has to come from within." A line like that gives off "stay the course" energy. And specifically regarding the Tigers' need for bats, they may have another issue in that Comerica Park is one of the least hitter-friendly parks in MLB. This doesn't mean the Tigers can't trade for an impact hitter, as they did for Miguel Cabrera once upon a time. But that would mean dealing from their excellent farm system, and it may be a little too early in their contention cycle to do that.”
The Tigers not making moves this offseason would be a tad frustrating after the success in 2024, as that is complacent thinking. If Detroit is truly looking to contend in the American League in 2025, they could use some help on the corners of their infield, and not necessarily an ace, but a front-end starter.
Even though it was successful in 2024, the Tigers leaned heavily on their bullpen in the second half of the season, and it’s hard to imagine that success being able to be replicated easily.
If Detroit was able to add a middle of the order hitter to one of the corner infield spots and a No.2 or No.3 caliber starter in the rotation, they would really be a team to fear coming into 2025. However, with the amount of young talent on the team, they might be able to accomplish what they want to from within.