Tigers Forgotten Former Top Prospect Quietly Putting Together Massive Spring

The Detroit Tigers went into spring training with some difficult roster calls to make, but the infield might be the most complicated with several areas that are still working themselves out.

Specifically, the left side is a whole lot more open than the right with Spencer Torkelson locked in at first base and Gleyber Torres at second. It certainly seems like Colt Keith is the likely every day third baseman in a platoon with Zach McKinstry as Kevin McGonigle makes his case at shortstop.

When it comes to the hot corner though, one former Detroit prospect has quietly strung together an extremely impressive spring so far. When Scott Harris has to make roster cutdowns, Jace Jung is hitting the ball at the kind of rate that is going to at least make him think.

Tigers May Be Forced to Consider Jace Jung for Roster

While Jung certainly did not come into camp with a whole lot of fanfare following a 2025 season which was largely a disaster and saw him sent back down to Triple-A after just 21 games and a bWAR of -0.5 and a slash line of .106/.236/.106.

The numbers in Triple-A were solid, but not enough to think it's going to translate to the big leagues. In nine spring games so far, he is slashing .368/.400/.526 and putting together the kind of camp which gives the team pause when it comes to third base.

It does seem he has made some legitimate changes with his swing, and while he will need to keep on showing it, perhaps Jung could become a late bloomer after disappointing big league stints both in 2024 and 2025.

Where Jung Could Fit Into Tigers Lineup

Ultimately, the presence of Keith, McKinstry and potentially Javier Báez as well as an option should McGonigle wind up taking shortstop from him make it likely impossible for Jung to break camp with the big league club.

With that being said, this is a player who fans have completely forgotten about who may still have something in the tank, and injuries will occur at some point this year. Having Jung waiting in the wings in that scenario if he keeps on hitting like this is a potentially wonderful insurance policy and one which Detroit would love to have.

He will need to show he can hit MLB pitching, something which he has yet to do, but if this spring is an indicator of leaps being taken, there could certainly be a place for Jung in the Tigers puzzle moving forward the next couple of years.

At the very least, he has once again become a player who is worth paying attention to moving forward.