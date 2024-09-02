Detroit Tigers Move Way Up in Recent MLB Power Rankings
As we head into September, the Detroit Tigers are playing some of their best baseball of the season and are one of the hottest teams in the majors.
It really all started for the Tigers with a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Detroit was able to sweep the White Sox and gain some ground in the American League Wild Card picture.
Following the series against Chicago, the Tigers then won two out of three games against the Los Angeles Angels. While a sweep of the Angels would have been ideal, winning another series was good for Detroit.
The back-to-back wins against easy competition got Detroit right back into the playoff picture heading into a big series with the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers were able to win that series as well, as they moved to within just five games of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Tigers moving up five spots in his power rankings to 15th overall.
“The Tigers are making a move with 15 wins in their last 19 games. Tarik Skubal continues to be the runaway favorite for the AL Cy Young Award, while Spencer Torkelson has a .985 OPS since resurfacing in the majors on August 17.”
Detroit moving up five spots in the standings is certainly well-deserved, as they have been playing excellent baseball of late and are very much in the playoff picture once again.
Furthermore, now that the Tigers have a realistic chance at making the playoffs, they will have to capitalize on it. Detroit will be heading out for a West Coast trip next, starting with three games against the San Diego Padres.
The Padres are in a tight playoff race themselves, as this will be a fun but challenging series for the Tigers. The second half of the road trip does get a bit easier, as they will be facing the Oakland Athletics.
While the pitching staff of Detroit has been carrying them for most of the season, their lineup has improved with Spencer Torkleson coming back and making an impact. If the lineup continues to produce like they have in recent weeks, the Tigers are going to continue to win a lot of games.
If the Tigers can continue to play well on their upcoming West Coast trip, they have the opportunity to continue to gain ground in the AL Wild Card race,