Detroit Tigers Must Get Aggressive and Sign All-Star Outfielder Anthony Santander
The Detroit Tigers came into the offseason looking like a team that could be a major player in MLB free agency. However, to this point, they have been relatively quiet.
So far, their biggest move has been the addition of veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb. They have yet to bring in a big bat to their lineup, which was expected to be a top priority for the team.
While they haven't made a huge splash yet, there are still plenty of talented players available in free agency and in the trade market.
Now, it's time for the Tigers to get aggressive. They should go all-out to sign free agent slugging outfielder Anthony Santander.
A few weeks ago, Eric Treuden of Just Baseball listed Detroit as one of the top potential fits for Santander. It's a move that would make a ton of sense for a lineup that needs more power.
"Santander would give Detroit a power threat who can swing it from both sides, which is something the vast majority of their roster can’t say. Wenceel Perez is the only other switch-hitter on the 40-man roster and he doesn’t bring the same amount of thump in his stick that Santander does," Treuden wrote.
"Santander’s ability to hit well against both right- and left-handed pitching would be a huge help to the Tigers. He sported a 132 wRC+ against RHP and a 123 wRC+ against LHP in 2024, while the Tigers were below league-average against both."
Santander is exactly the kind of bat that the Tigers need to bring in. He isn't going to come cheap, but adding him would give Detroit a much better chance of being a contender in the American League.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander ended up playing in 155 games. He hit 44 home runs, drove in 102 RBI, and slashed .235/.308/.506.
Clearly, he isn't a pure hitter. He brings power to the lineup. That is what he does and it's exactly what the Tigers need more of in 2025.
They should be careful not to heftily overpay to get him, but offering him an aggressive contract would be wise. Detroit is not far off from being a serious contender.
All of that being said, there are a lot of teams around the league who could be considering this exact approach. Santander is one of the best bats still available.
If the Tigers want to get something done, they will need to move soon and make a strong pitch to him as their top priority.