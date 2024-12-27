Detroit Tigers Must Improve At Getting On Base to Replicate Success
After a great season in 2024, the Detroit Tigers have been somewhat quiet so far this offseason.
It was an amazing campaign in 2024 for the Tigers. After being sellers at the trade deadline, everyone pretty much wrote off Detroit last season. However, this team ended up being one of the best in the league in the second half of the year and snapped a lengthy playoff drought.
After making the playoffs, expectations are vastly different compared to last year for the Tigers. However, they have been quiet this offseason in terms of making upgrades, which is a bit concerning.
Despite having a lot of success last year, this is a team that does have some areas that they need to improve.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently spoke about the number .300 which was the on-base percentage as a team for the Tigers last season. He highlighted how low of a number that was and a need to improve it.
“That was the Tigers' on-base percentage as a team -- only the 1968 Cardinals reached the playoffs with a lower OBP, and they did it without a DH in the Year of the Pitcher. Outside of Riley Greene (.348), Kerry Carpenter (.345) and free agent Mark Canha (.337), the Tigers lacked guys who could get on base -- in fact, only the lowly White Sox had a lower team OBP. And Detroit's big move to add offense has been ... nothing. It hasn't made one.”
Seeing how poor Detroit was at getting on base last season and who they were mentioned with at the bottom of the league makes it surprising that they were able to reach the playoffs. Being in the same sentence as the Chicago White Sox is certainly not good company.
While the Tigers obviously had more success than the White Sox last year, improving their offense is a massive need if they are going to make the postseason again in 2025.
So far this offseason, they have yet to make a big splash in free agency like some may have hoped. With some big names off the board, one player who might make the most sense if they are going to make a splash is third baseman Alex Bregman.
The talented slugger has a career on-base percentage of .366, which would be a big lift for the Tigers in that area. However, he is going to be an expensive player to pursue if they choose too.
Whether it is Bregman or another option, improving the offense and getting on base more is a must for Detroit next season.