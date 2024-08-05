Detroit Tigers Offer Some Positive Updates on Key Injured Players
The Detroit Tigers built some positive momentum coming out of the All-Star break, winning three out of four games. On the fringe of the playoff race in the American League, they had a tough decision to make.
They opted to become sellers, trading away several veteran players who were on expiring deals. Since the deadline, they have lost four out of five games, but their struggles started before that.
Since the hot start, which improved the Tigers record to 50-51, they have gone 3-9. Not having those veterans has certainly played a part, but they are also missing some key pieces because of injuries.
One of those who has been sidelined is outfielder Riley Greene.
Arguably the team’s best hitter this season, he has been on the injured list since July 26 with a right hamstring strain. He has recorded a strong .264/.357/.485 slash line in 427 plate appearances with 17 home runs and 21 doubles.
However, there was a positive injury update provided on Greene over the weekend. He was able to take live batting practice and felt good. He is on the right track to return but will be sidelined for a little while longer.
It was encouraging that he got through the live batting practice with no issues, but he has yet to resume full running. Until he can do that, a rehab assignment won’t begin as he isn’t running the bases or playing the outfield.
The player who threw the live batting practice to Greene was starting pitcher Casey Mize.
Transferred to the 60-day injured list last week ahead of the deadline, a positive update has been provided for him as well.
Mize is close to heading out on a rehab assignment, which could start this week. The move to the 60-day injured list means he won’t be eligible to return until the end of August, but that will provide plenty of ramp-up time for the final month of the regular season.
“We want to get him ready as fast as possible,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Starting pitchers are really hard to plan out because to build them up to have five [innings] and 75 [pitches], or six and 85, where they can have a normal start, that’s like a 3 1/2-week process given the time off in between [starts].”
The timeline that Hinch provided puts Mize right on track to return once eligible.
The former top prospect has made 16 starts for Detroit this season after missing the entire 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.