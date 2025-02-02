Detroit Tigers Offseason Signing Shares How Franchise Is Viewed by Players in MLB
It's an exciting time for the Detroit Tigers.
They made a magical run to get into the playoffs and were one win away from reaching the American League Championship Series. They're led by multiple star youngsters and have even more highly-ranked prospects coming up through their pipeline.
After a long rebuild, this could be the moment the Tigers break through.
But, that's the sentiment from the outside of the sport.
What are players on the inside saying?
"Everyone raved about the direction the Tigers are headed and how great the organization was to them," offseason addition Brian Serven said per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.
The catcher was signed at the beginning of the winter, inking a minor league deal on Dec. 13. He adds to the number of players behind the plate who will be jockeying for a spot on the roster during the spring, hoping to eclipse Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler.
Serven was a fifth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2016. He worked his way up the ranks until he made his Major League debut in 2022. He appeared in 73 games for the Rockies, producing a measly 50 OPS+ until he was designated for assignment.
The Toronto Blue Jays claimed him off waivers last winter, and he got into 28 contests during this past campaign, but he elected free agency this offseason looking for a new home.
That's when he asked players around the league about Detroit when they reached out to him.
Serven told Petzold he was looking for "the general direction of the team, what it's like to be a Tigers player, and how much emphasis the coaches place on defense from catchers."
What he heard was enough to make him sign.
How likely it is for him to make the roster will be seen. But his prowess as a defensive catcher could give him the edge, especially because Dingler struggled offensively last year and could use some more time in the minors.
That's not the story, though.
The perception surrounding this franchise from inside Major League Baseball is starting to change, and if they can keep the momentum going, this could be one of the best stretches for this organization in their history.