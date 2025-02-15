Detroit Tigers Offseason Turned Into Success Despite Slow Start
With pitchers and catchers at camp for the Detroit Tigers, the regular season is quickly approaching.
As the Tigers head into the upcoming campaign, expectations are going to be far different than in recent years thanks to their performance last season.
Courtesy of an amazing second half of the year in 2024, Detroit was able to snap a lengthy playoff drought. The team showed they can compete with the best the American League has to offer, and the time to win is now.
Despite a slow start to the offseason, the Tigers picked things up right before Spring Training started.
Unfortunately, their pursuit of Alex Bregman came up just short, with the Boston Red Sox making a big push for the Gold Glove-winning third baseman this winter. He might have been the missing piece for a perfect offseason, but this winter ended up being very good for the Tigers overall.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the biggest question for Detroit being their lineup heading into the season. However, additions in other places might be what’s best for the team.
“We thought the Tigers would do more to upgrade the offense this winter, but adding Gleyber Torres while focusing more so on the state of the pitching staff may have been a big win.”
Even though Bregman would have been the perfect addition to the lineup, the team has created a really strong starting rotation and bullpen this winter.
Despite team having a ton of success down the stretch last year, the rotation felt like it was Tarik Skubal and four question marks at times.
Now, the unit is looking strong on paper, especially after the reunion with Jack Flaherty.
Having a frontend starter to pair with Skubal was something the team sorely missed in the postseason. Luckily, A.J. Hinch was able to manage what he had masterfully, but sustaining that type of success throughout the 162-game schedule was unlikely.
The Tigers have a strong one-two punch at the top of their rotation, so they will be more prepared for October if they can get back to that point.
Overall, despite the offseason starting somewhat quietly, the reunion with Flaherty and the signings of Gleyber Torres, Tommy Kahnle and Alex Cobb helped make it a successful winter for Detroit.