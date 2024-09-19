Detroit Tigers on the Verge of Doing Something Not Done Since 1973
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball for quite some time.
At one point this year, it appeared that they were headed for another disappointing season. Now, they're right ouside of the American League playoff picture.
Heading into Tuesday's action, the Tigers are just half of a game behind the final Wild Card spot that is currently occupied by the Minnesota Twins.
Making the kind of run that Detroit has made to get to this point is unprecedented.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tigers are on the verge of being the first team since 1973 to make the playoffs in a non-shortened season after being eight or more games under .500 in August or later.
It has been a long time since the fans in Detroit have been as excited as they are right now. The Tigers have finally shown that they're back to being a team that can compete.
While it's far from a guarantee that they will get into the postseason, simply putting themselves in this position is a huge sign for the future.
Gone are the days of hoping that Detroit can become a winner. Even if they miss the postseason, they have established a team that is capable of winning at a high level. Now, the team can look to get aggressive during the offseason and create an even more serious contender.
A.J. Hinch has done a fantastic job managing this young team. Even after trading away talent at the MLB trade deadline, he kept the faith that his team could turn things around.
Looking ahead to the future, the Tigers could very well be back into serious contention. With the right offseason moves, the team should be even more dangerous next season.
To finish out the season, Detroit will have a three-game series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, which will be a very difficult task to face. After that, they will finish the season off at home with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
There are six very winnable games on that schedule. If the Tigers can steal a game or two from the Orioles, they will give themselves a great chance to get into the playoffs.
All of that being said, we'll just have to wait and see if Detroit can get the job done and clinch a playoff berth.