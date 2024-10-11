Detroit Tigers Outfielder Ranked In Top 50 Rookie Class of 2024
As the Detroit Tigers continue their amazing playoff run, it has already been a great season for the franchise in 2024.
It was only a few months ago that the Tigers decided to be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, which is usually a sign that the organization is waving the white flag for the season.
Despite getting rid of excellent players like Jack Flaherty and Mark Canha to name a few, Detroit ended up playing some great baseball, and manager A.J. Hinch deserves a lot of credit for the performance of his team.
Coming into the year, and especially after being sellers at the deadline, the goal for the Tigers was to have some of their young players grow and develop. Well, that certainly happened to them making the playoffs, and one of their top rookies was Parker Meadows.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 50 rookies of 2024, and Meadows came in ranked a very respectable 26th.
“Meadows hit an abysmal .096 with 32 strikeouts in 85 plate appearances to open the 2024 season before he was optioned to the minors on May 6. He returned to the big leagues on July 5, but three days later suffered a strained hamstring that cost him a month. Since he was activated from the injured list on Aug. 3, he has been a different player, hitting .296/.340/.500 with 21 extra-base hits in 201 plate appearances while serving as the primary center fielder and leadoff hitter on a red-hot Tigers team.”
One of the reasons for the turnaround for Detroit and especially on offense was the improvement of their rookie outfielder at the plate. In August, Meadows hit .322 with two home runs, six doubles, and four triples.
He followed that up in September by batting .273 with four home runs, four doubles, and 15 RBIs.
The development of the 24-year-old into an everyday player for the Tigers is certainly something that the organization was hoping for, as he didn’t get off to the best start in the Majors this campaign.
Now, the left-hander looks like he is going to be a building block for the franchise, as he is getting a ton of experience in October baseball, as one of the featured hitters on the team.
Despite the slow start, Meadows has had an excellent rookie season and is well-deserved of being on the list.