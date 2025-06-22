Detroit Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Leaves Game After Velocity Drops
Detroit Tigers fans saw an unpleasant development unfold during Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, starting pitcher Casey Mize left the game with trainers after Junior Caminero hit a single off of him in the first at-bat of the frame.
After throwing a four-seam fastball at 94.4 miles per hour for ball one, Mize followed that up with a 92.0 mph fastball that Caminero cranked for a single at an exit velocity of 108.2.
According to Chris McCosky of Detroit News, that prompted a visit from manager AJ Hinch and the team's trainer. After expressing some discomfort in his right leg, Mize left the game.
It's an unfortunate break for both team and player, as Mize is in the midst of the best season of his career, and he had held a scorching-hot Rays lineup to just one run through his first five innings of work.
Tyler Holton came in and induced a double play to close the book on MIze's stat line for the day.
For Detroit it could add to a growing list of injuries to its starting pitchers.
Jackson Jobe is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Reese Olson is on the injured list as well.
The Tigers have still been a dominant force on the mound, led by reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, veteran Jack Flaherty and an emerging star in Mize.
