Tigers Land Superstar From SEC Powerhouse in Latest MLB Mock Draft
It's easy to forget with it being placed right in the heat of the season, but the Major League Baseball draft is coming up in a few weeks, and the Detroit Tigers will look to land their next future star.
The Tigers own the No. 24 selection when the draft starts on July 13, and pundits and analysts alike have been trying to guess the direction they are going to take to find some production in the first round.
In the latest ESPN mock draft from Kiley McDaniel, Detroit winds up with an absolute stud from an SEC powerhouse who is coming off a massively productive season for one of the better teams in college baseball.
According to McDaniel's projections, the Tigers land Tennessee Volunteers third baseman Andrew Fischer.
"Fischer is rising due to his strong performance in the SEC this year, and while he's likely still behind [Auburn Tigers catcher Ike] Irish, he might be sneaking up on [Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Jace] LaViolette with a chance to go in the top 20 picks," McDaniel wrote. "I think Detroit is looking to pair a college player with a high school player between this pick and its next (34) and will be looking mostly at left-handed hitters."
Tennessee was the third school for Fischer in three years, getting started with the Duke Blue Devils originally before transferring to the SEC and playing for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024.
All three seasons were very strong, but Fischer played his best year in Knoxville.
Over 65 games, he slashed .341/.497/.760 with 25 home runs and 65 RBI, impressively reaching base at least once in every single game.
In 167 college games over the course of his career playing at the highest level of collegiate baseball, he owns an overall slash line of .307/.438/.672 along with 56 home runs and 155 RBI.
After a massively productive college career, Fischer has put himself in a position to be one of the first players off the board.
Whether or not he could be Detroit's third baseman of the future remains to be seen, but he certainly has the makings of the kind of power hitting slugger the Tigers have been sorely missing at the hot corner for years now.
