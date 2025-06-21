Detroit Tigers Lose Three Straight for Just Third Time This Year, Allow 30 Total Runs
The Detroit Tigers lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Saturday afternoon to extend to a three-game losing streak. It's just the third time the Tigers have lost three games in a row all season.
The Tigers have allowed a staggering 30 runs in their three-game skid against the Rays and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their 14-8 loss on Friday against Tampa Bay saw the most runs the team has given up all season and was just the second time they've allowed double-digit runs to an opponent in 2025. Detroit is now 2-5 in their last seven, in what has been a rare sign of vulnerability.
More News: Detroit Tigers Should Attempt Trade Deadline Splash for Orioles Star Reliever
Opener Brant Hunter had allowed two guys to score with the bases loaded via walk and hit-by-pitch. Sawyer Gipson-Long came in to replace him and allowed four runs in 6.1 innings.
The Tigers' pitching depth has been tested in the past month. Rookie Jackson Jobe is done for the year with Tommy John surgery and will miss out on key development. Reese Olsen is still dealing with a finger injury that has kept him out all of June.
More News: Tigers New Reliever Already Looks Like Massive Upgrade After Team Debut
In the bullpen, Jason Foley, who finished 2024 with a 3.15 ERA, had season-ending lat surgery in May.
The Tigers still hold the best record in the MLB at 48-30, but could be in risk of losing their first-place title. One of the three-game losing streaks Detroit faced was their 0-3 start to the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Tigers will not face again this season. That gives the Dodgers the tie-breaker. An acquisition for a pitcher at the trade deadline may be essential.
Detroit will face the Athletics after finishing things up with the Rays on Sunday. They've won six of their last eight, including two walk-off victories against the Houston Astros thanks to Nick Kurtz.
More News: What Are Tigers' AL Central Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
Thankfully, the Tigers will follow them up with the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals, who have both been on much larger skids of their own, to regain some momentum.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.