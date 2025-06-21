Tigers Baseball Report

Detroit Tigers Lose Three Straight for Just Third Time This Year, Allow 30 Total Runs

The Detroit Tigers' pitching has not cut it recently.

Anders Pryor

Jun 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Brant Hurter (48) leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Jun 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Brant Hurter (48) leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Saturday afternoon to extend to a three-game losing streak. It's just the third time the Tigers have lost three games in a row all season.

The Tigers have allowed a staggering 30 runs in their three-game skid against the Rays and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their 14-8 loss on Friday against Tampa Bay saw the most runs the team has given up all season and was just the second time they've allowed double-digit runs to an opponent in 2025. Detroit is now 2-5 in their last seven, in what has been a rare sign of vulnerability.

More News: Detroit Tigers Should Attempt Trade Deadline Splash for Orioles Star Reliever

Opener Brant Hunter had allowed two guys to score with the bases loaded via walk and hit-by-pitch. Sawyer Gipson-Long came in to replace him and allowed four runs in 6.1 innings.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long throwing a pitch in a gray uniform.
Jun 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long (66) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tigers' pitching depth has been tested in the past month. Rookie Jackson Jobe is done for the year with Tommy John surgery and will miss out on key development. Reese Olsen is still dealing with a finger injury that has kept him out all of June.

More News: Tigers New Reliever Already Looks Like Massive Upgrade After Team Debut

In the bullpen, Jason Foley, who finished 2024 with a 3.15 ERA, had season-ending lat surgery in May.

The Tigers still hold the best record in the MLB at 48-30, but could be in risk of losing their first-place title. One of the three-game losing streaks Detroit faced was their 0-3 start to the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Tigers will not face again this season. That gives the Dodgers the tie-breaker. An acquisition for a pitcher at the trade deadline may be essential.

Detroit will face the Athletics after finishing things up with the Rays on Sunday. They've won six of their last eight, including two walk-off victories against the Houston Astros thanks to Nick Kurtz.

More News: What Are Tigers' AL Central Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?

Thankfully, the Tigers will follow them up with the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals, who have both been on much larger skids of their own, to regain some momentum.

For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/News