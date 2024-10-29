Detroit Tigers Potential Free Agent Target Pitches Gem in World Series
After a magical run to the American League Division Series this year, the Detroit Tigers will look to bolster their roster in free agency so they can begin to come out of their rebuild and turn into perennial contenders.
With so many rising stars on this team, they have a great foundation in place, but there is a clear area of need they have to address this offseason.
Despite having Tarik Skubal leading this rotation, it was painfully obvious that skipper A.J. Hinch didn't have another starter he could trust during the playoffs when he opted to go with bullpen games throughout the Wild Card and ALDS rounds.
In addition to that being difficult to manage, it also reduces the chances of the Tigers winning in the playoffs because their relievers are getting more innings on their arms which puts them at a disadvantage the deeper they go in October.
Adding another top-of-the-rotation arm to pair with Skubal is paramount to their long-term success.
Someone they should consider is upcoming free agent Walker Buehler.
The two-time All-Star made his return to the mound this season for the first time since 2022 after he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his torn UCL and another operation to repair his flexor tendon.
Buehler wasn't necessarily great for the Los Angeles Dodgers during his 16 starts this season, posting a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA and 72 ERA+, but the right-hander has flashed his elite stuff during the playoffs, allowing just six runs in his three starts that all came during his first outing.
He also just threw a gem in Game 3 of the World Series.
Facing a desperate New York Yankees team who returned home after losing two heartbreaking games, Buehler threw five scoreless innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out five batters.
That is the type of pitcher Detroit would love to have going forward.
At just 30 years old, he could own one of the top rotation spots in this Tigers rotation for multiple seasons as the rest of their internal options continue to gain experience at the Major League level. And while there are concerns about his health, that could also reduce the total amount of money he commands on the open market this winter that someone with his pedigree would otherwise get.
Buehler should be at the top of Detroit's wish list in free agency, and after an incredible outing on the game's biggest stage, he brings the type of experience this clubhouse needs going forward.