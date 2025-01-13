Detroit Tigers Predicted To Lose Perfect Free Agent Target on $140 Million Deal
Even if many view it as an outside chance, the Detroit Tigers have an opportunity to sign Alex Bregman.
If the front office and ownership are willing to give the All-Star third baseman the money he's looking for, there's a good chance he could end up in a Tigers jersey in 2025.
Focused on financials, he might not get the offer he's looking to receive, but it isn't just Detroit that isn't willing to give him what he and Scott Boras wanted.
If Bregman had the offer he was looking to get from any team, he likely would've already signed given Spring Training is now only a few weeks away.
The best bet would be to suggest that Bregman will sign before the start of Spring Training, but if last offseason gave any indication, there's a chance some of the top players in baseball, like him, could be without a team before then.
Outside of the Tigers, the Boston Red Sox seem to be the favorite to land the two-time World Series champion.
The Red Sox have spoken highly about Bregman, but again, if they thought that highly of him, they likely would've already given him a contract he'd be willing to sign.
Despite the many question marks about his free agency, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted he'd land a four-year deal with Boston for $120 million, writing that the Red Sox will "likely" outbid Detroit.
"As far as finances are concerned, the Red Sox could afford to sign multiple Bregmans. Their current estimated payroll is $168M, but with the revenue they pull in on an annual basis, they could/should be one of the teams flirting with a $300M budget. As a result, they're likely to outbid Detroit."
As a player, Bregman perfectly fits what the Tigers need.
If there's one reason to potentially be worried about him performing in Detroit, it's due to his bat not playing at the level many would hope for at Comerica Park.
However, the Tigers need a right-handed hitter and a third baseman.
Outside of a few others around the league, Bregman might be the player who best fits that description.
Of course, a price comes with that, and Detroit's unwillingness to spend doesn't help, but it might be time to open up the checkbook.
The Tigers are clearly in a much better position than many thought after the campaign they had a year ago, so why not try to maximize this talent and go after a stud like Bregman?