Detroit Tigers Predicted To Become Major Spenders in Free Agency This Offseason
It was an awesome 2024 season for the Detroit Tigers, as they were able to go on a fantastic run to end the year, which resulted in a playoff berth.
The Tigers snapping their long playoff drought was unexpected, especially after they were sellers at the trade deadline. However, they leaned on their ace Tarik Skubal and their bullpen in order to make the playoffs and defeat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round.
Now that Detroit has proven that they can make the playoffs and be a contender in the American League, this offseason should be all about improving their team. Even though they had a lot of success, it was hard to truly believe that the roster was going to win a World Series.
As the Tigers head into the winter, they will be presented with the opportunity to really improve this team and take it to the next level.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about a few bold predictions for the team, as they are predicted to be big players in free agency.
“Detroit figures to make a huge offer to one of the ace-level pitchers on the market. Whether that's something close to $200M for Corbin Burnes, Max Fried or Gerrit Cole or a more modest $100M offer to bring Jack Flaherty back to where he started the 2024 campaign remains to be seen. But they should be pretty aggressive in pursuit of what could be the best 1-2 SP punch in baseball. Detroit will presumably also be on the prowl for a slugger after only having one player (Riley Greene) hit 20 home runs this season.”
Since Detroit made the playoffs in 2024, there obviously aren’t a ton of glaring issues with the team. However, as they look to go from a playoff team to a World Series contender, adding another front-end starter in the rotation and a power bat makes a lot of sense.
How much the Tigers will be willing to spend is the big question. If they don’t mind shelling out some money, they can add a star pitcher to pair with Skubal, which would likely give them one of the best 1-2 punches in the league.
For their lineup, a slugger like Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander, or Christian Walker makes a lot of sense.
Once free agency starts up, it will be interesting to see how aggressive Detroit is willing to be. If they do end up tripling the rest of their division, they very well could take home the AL Central crown.