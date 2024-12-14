Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Alex Bregman for $216 Million Deal
The Detroit Tigers have wrapped up the Winter Meetings without making a big splash yet this offseason.
It was an incredible 2024 campaign for the Tigers last season. Detroit was able to snap a lengthy playoff drought, and last year certainly was not the season many thought that was going to happen. However, the emergence of Tarik Skubal as a Cy Young Award Winner and a strong bullpen was enough ammo for the team to go on a fantastic run.
While the Tigers were able to exceed all expectations, they now have the opportunity to build upon what is a strong young core that has already proven that they can compete.
Coming into the offseason, one of the biggest needs for the franchise was to add a veteran bat in the middle of the order. So far, that has yet to happen, but it doesn’t mean that it won't with a lot of options still available.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Tigers would indeed make a big splash by signing Alex Bregman to a massive eight-year, $216 million deal.
“The Tigers still feel like the pick here, and not just because of the AJ Hinch connection. They have plenty of room in the budget to make a big splash, and they could be one big bat and one semi-big arm away from going from the plucky postseason underdog to the clear favorite in the AL Central.”
Due to a recent trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for two players that could be the short-term and long-term options at third base for the Houston Astros, it seems more likely than ever that Bregman might be leaving.
The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the best third basemen in the game, and he is now looking to be paid like one.
Bregman would be a perfect fit for the Tigers, as he is a right-handed bat that is placed right in the middle of the order. Also, he plays a gold glove caliber defense. With a ton of playoff experience, he would be able to help guide this young group from Detroit into the postseason.
While the price tag might be steep, he very well could be one of the differences between being a playoff team and a World Series contender. Since his time with the Astros seems to be coming to a close, the Tigers should certainly be in the mix to sign him.