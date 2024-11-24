Why Signing All-Star Infielder Makes Perfect Sense for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are heading into free agency with a few key needs after a great 2024 campaign.
One of the most shocking developments in all of baseball last season was the run the Tigers went on in the second half of the season. Even though they traded away key players like Jack Flaherty, Detroit found their groove and started ripping off wins.
The Tigers had so much success that they were able to sneak into the final Wild Card spot in the American League. It didn’t stop there, as the team then went on to beat the Houston Astros, who many believed could represent the league in the World Series.
While the season did come to an end in five games against the Cleveland Guardians, it was a remarkable run.
Now, Detroit must be focused on improving and sustaining the success that they started in 2024. While it was a great run, it felt like a lot of smoke and mirrors at times. In the starting rotation, it was really just Tarik Skubal and whoever A.J. Hinch wanted to start the other days.
Hinch relied heavily on his bullpen to start games or pitch extended innings in others, as it was a masterclass in management.
In the lineup, while things improved in the second half of the season, this wasn’t a batting order that put much fear into opposing pitchers. With that being said, adding some bats to legitimize the lineup would be ideal.
One player who makes a lot of sense for the Tigers is third baseman, Alex Bregman. The All-Star checks pretty much all the boxes of what Detroit might be looking for this offseason.
He plays excellent defense as shown by his gold glove in 2024, and most importantly, for the Tigers, he can hit.
Last year, Bregman totaled 26 home runs, 30 doubles, 75 RBIs, and a .260 batting average. For the fourth straight year, the Astros’ third baseman was able to have a WAR over 4.0.
While he might not be a superstar, the 30-year-old plays well in the field, can hit, and has a lot of playoff and championship experience. He is the type of veteran that Detroit should want to bring in for their young players to see and learn from.
With a relationship previously with A.J. Hinch, there is a nice connection there as well. However, as the best third baseman on the market, the Tigers will have to open up the check book to get him to sign.