Detroit Tigers Probable Starters' Extra Rest Key to Facing Kansas City Royals
The Detroit Tigers are back at Comerica Park starting on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals.
The series comes with a bit of a benefit for the Tigers (10-8) — each of starters for the series has gotten an extra day of rest because of a move Detroit made earlier this week.
The Tigers called up Keider Montero to start Wednesday’s game against the Brewers, which turned out to be a 5-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Montero’s appearance was strategic, according to manager A.J. Hinch. Detroit is in the middle of a long stretch of games with few breaks. The Tigers are on track to play 13 games in 13 days and 23 games in 24 days. To get the Tigers’ rotation a break, Hinch called up Montero for Wednesday’s game.
Hinch pushed back Wednesday’s original starter, Reese Olson, back to Thursday’s opener with the Royals (8-10), set for 6:40 p.m. eastern. He did the same for the remaining three starters in the series.
Olson (1-1, 6.00), a 25-year-old right-hander, is coming off a no-decision against Minnesota last weekend, in which he gave up six hits, four earned runs and three walks in 4.1 innings. He also struck out three. He has 13 strikeouts and eight walks in 15 innings.
Olson will face Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 3.71), who is coming off a loss against the Cleveland Guardians last weekend. He allowed seven hits, three earned runs and a walk in 5.2 innings. He also struck out four. For the season he has 14 strikeouts and four walks in 17 innings.
Friday’s game, set for 6:40 p.m., has the Tigers starting right-hander Jackson Jobe (1-0, 3.00) against Kansas City right-hander Cole Ragans (1-0, 2.28).
Jobe claimed his first Major League win against Minnesota on April 12, as he tossed six innings of two-hit baseball. He didn’t allow a run and gave up just one walk. He struck out two. He still needs to get his walks under control, as he has eight in 15 innings.
Ragans and won his last outing against Cleveland. He gave up four hits and one earned run in 7.2 innings. He struck out 10. He’s struck out at least 10 batters in each of his last three starts.
Tigers right-hander Casey Mize (2-1, 2.60) faces Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo (1-2, 3.86) in Saturday’s game at 1:10 p.m.
Mize took a loss in his last start against Minnesota, as he gave up four earned runs and seven hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out three. He won his first two starts of the season. Lugo has lost his last two starts, including Monday’s start against the New York Yankees. He gave up seven hits, four earned runs and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
Tigers right-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.66) faces Royals right-hander Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.53) in Sunday’s finale at 1:40 p.m.
Skubal was incredible in last start against Milwaukee on Monday, as he gave up four hits and no runs in seven innings to claim the victory. He struck out nine and walked none. He’s won his last two starts.
Wacha lost his last start against the Yankees on Tuesday, as he gave up four hits and three earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out four and walked two.