Detroit Tigers Projected to Land Star Infielder on $176 Million Contract
The Detroit Tigers have quickly gone from being an afterthought to being a team viewed as a potential sleeper contender in 2025.
In the second half of the 2024 MLB season, the Tigers ended up exploding and became one of the hottest teams in baseball. After looking dead in the water ahead of the trade deadline, things turned completely around.
Now, they're expected to be major players during the MLB offseason. Some even believe they will end up landing a big name or two when it's all said and done.
One name to keep an eye on could be Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman.
DeadSpin has now made a projection that Detroit will end up landing Bregman. They have projected the Tigers to end up signing him to a massive seven-year, $176 million contract.
They do see a couple of other teams competing with Detroit to try and land him. Both the Astros and Chicago Cubs were mentioned as teams "in the bidding" for Bregman's services.
During the 2024 MLB season with Houston, Bregman ended up playing in 145 regular season games. He hit 26 home runs to go along with 75 RBI. In addition to those numbers, he slashed .260/.315/.453.
At 30 years old, Bregman would bring much-needed leadership and production to the Tigers. For a young team that's looking to jump back into championship contention, signing the veteran third baseman could be exactly the kind of move needed.
Over the last nine years with the Astros, Bregman has been a huge part of the reason for the success that the franchise has had. Detroit would be looking to bring him in to have the same kind of impact.
Being able to land Bregman would be a huge step towards the Tigers' goal of being a World Series contender. However, they would still need to make another move or two to go all-in on contention.
Many have speculated that Detroit could look to sign a big-name starting pitcher as well. An offseason that included landing Bregman and a piece like Jack Flaherty would place them firmly on the contention map in the American League.
Only time will tell, but the Tigers are going to be an entertaining team to watch once again and fans should buckle up for what could be a very busy offseason with some big moves being made.