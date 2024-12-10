Detroit Tigers Projected to Sign Max Scherzer in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have been viewed as a potential player in MLB free agency all offseason long.
Now, with the market starting to heat up, it will be interesting to see if those rumblings end up being proven right.
Looking at the potential needs for the Tigers, they could use some help in the starting rotation. They could also use some offensive help in the lineup.
As for starting pitching options, there is one name that has come up quite often as a potential fit; Texas Rangers' free agent starter Max Scherzer.
While he may not be the superstar that he once was, the 40-year-old pitcher is still more than capable of making an impact and could be a very nice addition for the middle of the Detroit rotation.
Scherzer has always had a struggle staying on the field, but when he's healthy he's a high quality piece to have.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports has projected the Tigers will end up being the team to sign Scherzer when it's all said and done.
"The rumor mill has been quiet on Scherzer. Our assumption is that he'll take a one-year deal with a probable contender after the dust settles on more in-demand free agents. At the risk of getting too cute here, we'll go with him returning to one of his old haunts."
He had a very successful tenure when playing in Detroit from 2010-14 when he was an elite ace for the franchise.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Rangers, Scherzer only made nine starts. He compiled a 2-4 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 4.0 K/BB ratio, and 43.1 innings pitched.
In his last relatively healthy season back in 2022 with the New York Mets, he started 19 games, going 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 7.2 K/BB ratio, and 145.1 innings pitched.
Signing Scherzer comes with the risk that he won't be on the field, however, it's worth it assuming he signs a one-year deal with a decently fair price tag.
At the very worst, it's a low-risk, high-reward type of signing for the Tigers.