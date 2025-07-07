Detroit Tigers Promote Three Superstar Prospects to Double-A Erie
The Detroit Tigers and the Erie SeaWolves announced on Sunday the promotion of three Top 5 prospects to the Double-A level.
On social media. The SeaWolves announced that infielder Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Max Clark and first baseman/catcher Josue Briceño would join the affiliate next week. They were at High-A West Michigan.
Per MLB Pipeline, McGonigle is the No. 1 prospect in the organization, with Clark No. No. 2 and Briceño No. 4.
McGonigle, a 5-foot-10 shortstop, was drafted in 2023 and is posting his best numbers of his minor league career.
McGonigle is slashing .358/.450/.617 on the season bringing his OPS to over 1.000. He’s tallied nearly 40 RBI and 26 walks in 42 games. His 2025 numbers are career-bests, but his entire minor league numbers are impressive.
Since he joined the organization he has slashed .325/.424/.499 with 89 RBI, 90 walks, and 33 stolen bases.
Clark is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was drafted in the first round in 2023. This season he has slashed .285/.430/.427 with 47 RBI and 65 walks in 68 games.
Briceño plays at a variety of different positions. This year he has checked in at catcher, first base, and designated hitter.
This is his fourth season in the minors and he’s posting his best numbers offensively. In 55 games he has 57 RBI, 15 home runs, and 41 walks. His OPS is also over 1.000 as he is slashing .296/.422/.602. His previously best slugging percentage was .529 in 2023.
The Tigers are one of the best team in the Majors this year. It’s hard to believe that one of these prospects, if not all three, could be a part of their roster in the near future.
